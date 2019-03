Zafgen Taps Biogen Exec Priya Singhal as New R&D Chief

Xconomy Boston —

On the heels of positive Phase 2 data for its lead product, an experimental type 2 diabetes treatment, Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) has hired Priya Singhal as head of R&D. Singhal was most recently a senior VP at Biogen. Zafgen is trying to bounce back from the 2016 decision to abandon its then-lead drug candidate beloranib, a potential treatment for obesity in patients with a rare disease known as Prader-Willi syndrome.