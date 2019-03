Ex-PepsiCo Exec Mehmood Khan Joins Life Biosciences as CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Life Biosciences has appointed Mehmood Khan to serve as its CEO. Khan joins Boston-based Life Bio from PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), where he was vice chairman and chief scientific officer. His experience also includes time at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), where he was president of the Takeda Global Research & Development Center. In January, Life Bio closed $50 million in Series B funding to continue its research of therapies treating diseases of aging.