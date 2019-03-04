Deciphera Pharma’s CEO Taylor to Retire, Hoerter Named Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Michael Taylor, president and CEO of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) since 2014, is retiring. Starting on March 18, Taylor will move to a six-month role as senior advisor to the company to help with the transition of his responsibilities. He will also retain his seat on the Waltham, MA, company’s board of directors. The company named board member Steve Hoerter to succeed Taylor as president and CEO. Under Taylor, Deciphera went public in 2017, raising $127.5 million to fund clinical tests of kinase-targeting drugs to treat cancers. The company expects to report data later this year for ripretinib, which is in Phase 3 testing for gastrointestinal stromal tumors.