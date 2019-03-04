When it comes to cybersecurity, no one has all the answers. The best anyone can do is try to fend off cyber attacks with the latest technology and strategies, learn from their successes and failures, and maybe even share their experiences for the benefit of others.

That last point is the goal of “Cyber Madness: Case Studies in Security,” a half-day forum Xconomy will host April 8 at EY’s offices in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. We’re assembling leading cybersecurity experts from New England and beyond to explore how security-tech companies and their customers have solved specific problems.

Attendees can expect an afternoon filled with engaging and interactive talks in which they’ll hear thought-provoking stories from the industry’s frontlines and learn useful tactics that could help their organizations improve their cybersecurity posture.

You can view the full agenda here, and grab your seat here while tickets last.

Here are some of the highlights of the program:

—In a chat with Xconomy senior editor Brian Dowling, American Superconductor CEO Daniel McGahn will share the remarkable story of how his company survived a corporate espionage plot by its largest customer, China-based Sinovel.

—Greg Dracon of .406 Ventures will moderate a panel featuring the chief executives of three Boston-area cybersecurity firms: Sam King of Veracode, Corey Thomas of Rapid7, and Mariano Nunez of Onapsis. They will dig into the biggest trends impacting their cybersecurity businesses, which range from venture-backed startup (Onapsis) to publicly traded company (Rapid7) to privately held firm acquired for nearly $1 billion (Veracode).

—Cybereason chief information security officer Israel Barak will share takeaways from his security-tech company’s latest “honeypot” project, in which it set up a fake healthcare provider website as bait for hackers so it could learn more about their motives and methods.

—HackerOne CEO Martin Mickos and Olivia Brundage, an information security engineer with Mapbox (a HackerOne customer), will trace the path of a bug from discovery by “ethical hackers” to resolution of the vulnerability. They’ll also discuss the building blocks of companies’ successful bug bounty programs and explore some of the most common vulnerabilities.

—Rick Grinnell of Glasswing Ventures will chat with Minim CEO Jeremy Hitchcock and Emily Frye, director of cyber integration with MITRE Corporation, about the perils of living in an Internet-connected world, from your dishwasher to smart cities.

We’ll see you on April 8!

Jeff Engel is Deputy Editor, Tech at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy