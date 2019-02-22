Alexion’s Rachelle Jacques Jumps to Enzyvant for CEO Role

Xconomy Boston —

Enzyvant has named Rachelle Jacques its new CEO. She comes to the Cambridge, MA, rare disease drug developer from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN), where she was senior vice president and global franchise head of complement. Her experience also includes senior roles at Shire and Baxalta.

Jacques succeeds Alvin Shih, who will continue to advise Enzyvant. The company has filed for FDA approval of RVT-802, a regenerative medicine treatment for complete DiGeorge anomaly, a rare disease in which babies are born without the organ that produces the cells needed to build immunity.