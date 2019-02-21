Qlik to Acquire Data Integration Software Firm Attunity for $560M

Qlik Technologies, a Pennsylvania-based data analytics company, is acquiring Burlington, MA-based Attunity (NASDAQ: ATTU) in a $560 million deal to boost its offerings to help businesses manage and analyze data across on-site data centers and cloud storage services.

Attunity’s data integration and management software optimizes data across different storage sites to be accessible for the growing number of machine learning- and AI-powered data analytics tools that businesses are employing.

Qlik says the capabilities build on the big data management tools it acquired with its purchase of Podium Data in July 2018.

“Attunity’s strength in real-time data delivery across complex cloud environments will uniquely position Qlik to help customers lead with data and align their enterprise analytics strategy,” Qlik CEO Mike Capone said in a press release. “Attunity has demonstrated strong growth in a large market and together we’re better positioned to serve our enterprise customers, along with our partner ecosystem, to solve the most challenging data problems.”

Qlik was bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $3 billion in 2016. The company inked a partnership with Attunity in January 2018.

The past year has seen a constant stream of data management and analytics deals. In November, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) bought Blue Data, a Santa Clara, CA-based company that enables large-scale machine learning deployment. In July, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) bought Datorama, a cloud-based marketing intelligence analytics platform. In June, Tableau (NYSE: DATA) bought MIT spinout Empirical Systems, which offers automated statistical analysis technology. In May, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) bought Datascience.com, and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) acquired Cask Data.

Qlik’s offer, at $23.50 per share of Attunity, values the company at an 18 percent premium from its Feb. 20 share price of $19.93. On news of the deal Thursday morning, Attunity stock snapped upward to the $23.50 mark.

The boards of Attunity and Qlik unanimously approved the deal, which is conditioned on approvals from Attunity’s shareholders, customary closing conditions, and regulatory authorities. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter, the companies said.

Attunity—which also has headquarters in Surrey, U.K., and Hong Kong—was founded in Israel in 1988 as ISG International Software Group Ltd. It went public and listed on the Nasdaq in 1992. Its executive offices are in Israel.

Brian Dowling is a Senior Editor at Xconomy, based in Boston. You can reach him at bdowling [at] xconomy.com. Follow @be_d

Trending on Xconomy