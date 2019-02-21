Cerevel Therapeutics Taps Otsuka’s Sanchez for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Raymond Sanchez has been appointed chief medical officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. Sanchez comes to Boston-based Cerevel from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization, where he most recently served as senior vice president, global clinical development. During the last half of his 11-year tenure at Otsuka, he was also chief medical officer of Otsuka subsidiary Avanir Pharmaceuticals.

Bain Capital and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) formed Cerevel last year to develop central nervous system disorder drugs shelved by the pharmaceutical giant. The company is preparing to start a Phase 3 study testing its lead drug in Parkinson’s disease.