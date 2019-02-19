It takes a healthy imagination to pinpoint all the cybersecurity risks baked into today’s Internet-connected, cloud-managed, Web-hungry world—let alone even start to plan for the vulnerabilities, attack strategies, and potent defenses for the future.

On April 8, Xconomy is bringing together experts from Boston and beyond to dig into how companies have solved specific problems in security—defending against a cyber attack, securing network data, applications, or critical infrastructure, conducting stealthy cyber missions to study hackers’ motives, and other areas.

“Cyber Madness: Case Studies in Security” is taking place that afternoon at EY’s offices on Clarendon Street in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Sessions will explore hacker honeypots, connected device risks, corporate cyber theft, as well as thoughts from cybersecurity CEOs and chief information security officers.

The agenda will be released soon, but here’s the speaker list so far:

• Sam King, CEO, Veracode

• Michael Daly, CTO, Cybersecurity & Special Missions, Raytheon

• Christopher Ahlberg, CEO & Co-Founder, Recorded Future

• Corey Thomas, CEO, Rapid7

• Israel Barak, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybereason

• Daniel McGahn, CEO, American Superconductor

• Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer, Relativity

• Emily Frye, Director of Cyber Integration, MITRE

• Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures

• Jeremy Hitchcock, CEO, Minim

• Mariano Nunez, CEO & Co-Founder, Onapsis

Tickets are going fast, but you can still get a seat at an early-bird rate here.

Brian Dowling is a Senior Editor at Xconomy, based in Boston. You can reach him at bdowling [at] xconomy.com. Follow @be_d

Trending on Xconomy