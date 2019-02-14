Nimbus Picks Janssen’s Tummino for Chief Scientific Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Nimbus Therapeutics has appointed Peter Tummino to serve as its chief scientific officer. Tummino comes to the Cambridge, MA, company from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, where he was vice president and global head of lead discovery. His experience also includes multiple roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Nimbus, which uses computational science to discover and develop drugs, counts Genentech and Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) among the partners developing drugs discovered with the company’s technology.