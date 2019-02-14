EXOME

Nimbus Picks Janssen’s Tummino for Chief Scientific Officer Post

February 14th, 2019

Nimbus Therapeutics has appointed Peter Tummino to serve as its chief scientific officer. Tummino comes to the Cambridge, MA, company from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, where he was vice president and global head of lead discovery. His experience also includes multiple roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Nimbus, which uses computational science to discover and develop drugs, counts Genentech and Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) among the partners developing drugs discovered with the company’s technology.

