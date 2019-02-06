EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Frequency Chief Medical Officer Weber Jumps to Decibel Therapeutics

Frank Vinluan

February 6th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Peter Weber is now chief medical officer of Decibel Therapeutics, a Boston company developing treatments for hearing loss. Before joining Decibel, Weber was the chief medical officer of Frequency Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company based in Woburn, MA, that is also developing hearing loss drugs. Weber is the head of otology/neurotology at Boston University Medical Center, where he will continue to practice on a part-time basis.

In other moves, Decibel promoted Paula Cobb to chief operating officer. Cobb joined Decibel in 2016 as executive vice president of corporate development. Last year, Decibel raised $55 million in Series C financing to advance its drug pipeline toward clinical trials.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.