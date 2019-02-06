Frequency Chief Medical Officer Weber Jumps to Decibel Therapeutics

Peter Weber is now chief medical officer of Decibel Therapeutics, a Boston company developing treatments for hearing loss. Before joining Decibel, Weber was the chief medical officer of Frequency Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company based in Woburn, MA, that is also developing hearing loss drugs. Weber is the head of otology/neurotology at Boston University Medical Center, where he will continue to practice on a part-time basis.

In other moves, Decibel promoted Paula Cobb to chief operating officer. Cobb joined Decibel in 2016 as executive vice president of corporate development. Last year, Decibel raised $55 million in Series C financing to advance its drug pipeline toward clinical trials.