Sojournix Appoints Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of Sojournix, a Waltham, MA-based women’s health company. She most recently worked at Kaleido Biosciences as its chief medical officer, a position she previously held at Strongbridge Biopharma and Aptalis Pharmaceuticals. Last month, Sojournix closed a $44 million Series C round of funding. The company’s lead drug candidate, SJX-653, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for “hot flashes” due to menopause.