Eisai Exec Voliotis Joins CureVac as Chief Development Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Dimitris Voliotis has been appointed chief development officer of German biotech CureVac. Voliotis, who was most recently senior vice president and head of global clinical development for Eisai, will work from CureVac’s Boston office. CureVac is developing messenger RNA drugs intended to deliver the genetic instructions that enable a patient’s cells to produce therapeutic proteins.