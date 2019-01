Indalo Therapeutics Names Robert Jacks President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Indalo Therapeutics has appointed Robert Jacks to serve as president and CEO. Jacks was most recently president and chief financial officer of Symbiomix Therapeutics, which was acquired by Lupin in 2017. Indalo was formed by the 2016 merger of Antegrin Therapeutics and Cascadia Therapeutics. The Cambridge, MA-based company’s lead drug candidate, IDL-2965, is expected to start clinical trials later this year testing it as a fibrosis treatment.