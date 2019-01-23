Vertex Pharmaceuticals Exec Ian Smith Fired for “Personal Behavior”

Xconomy Boston —

Ian Smith, chief operating officer and interim chief financial officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has been terminated from his positions following an investigation, the company announced Wednesday.

Boston-based Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) said the personnel decision was made due to “personal behavior that violated Vertex’s Code of Conduct and values.” The company did not specify what prompted the inquiry or the nature of Smith’s alleged conduct. But Vertex, which develops drugs for cystic fibrosis and other diseases, said that Smith’s termination was not related to the company’s financial and business performance.

Smith joined Vertex in 2001 as vice president and CFO. In 2017, he added the COO role to his responsibilities. Vertex has appointed Paul Silva, senior vice president, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer, to serve as interim CFO.