Paul Sekhri Joins eGenesis as President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Biotech company eGenesis has appointed Paul Sekhri to serve as president and CEO, a position he held at his previous company, Lycera. Sekhri’s experience also includes posts at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, and Ariad Pharmaceuticals. Sekhri succeeds eGenesis interim CEO Julie Sunderland, who will join the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. A spinout from Harvard, eGenesis raised $38 million in Series A financing in 2017 to research the use of gene editing to render pig organs suitable for transplantation in humans.