Seres Promotes Shaff to CEO, Pomerantz Continues as Chairman

Frank Vinluan

January 15th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Eric Shaff, chief operating officer of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) for the past five years, has been promoted to president and CEO. Shaff is also joining the board of directors of the Cambridge, MA, microbiome drugs developer. He succeeds Roger Pomerantz, who will continue in his role as chairman of the Seres board. Pomerantz had joined the board in 2013 and was named CEO seven months later. Lead Seres drug candidate SER-109 is in late-stage clinical studies testing it as a treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.

