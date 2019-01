Xconomy Boston —

Omar Khwaja has been appointed chief medical officer of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR). Khwaja comes to the Cambridge, MA-based gene therapy developer from Roche, where he was most recently global head of neuroscience translational medicine and global head of rare diseases. Voyager’s lead drug, VY-AADC, is in mid-stage studies testing it in advanced Parkinson’s disease.

