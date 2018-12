Otsuka’s Frank Czerwiec Joins Goldfinch Bio as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Goldfinch Bio has appointed Frank Czerwiec to serve as its chief medical officer. Czerwiec joins the Cambridge, MA, biotech from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, where he was most recently vice president, global clinical development, leading the company’s cardio-renal and metabolic/medicine group. Goldfinch is developing treatments for genetically driven kidney diseases.