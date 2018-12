Carl Decicco Departs Bristol-Myers for Foghorn Executive Role

Xconomy Boston —

Foghorn Therapeutics has appointed Carl Decicco to serve as its chief scientific officer. Decicco joins the Cambridge, MA, biotech from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where he was head of discovery. In addition to his executive role at Foghorn, Decicco will also serve as a venture partner at Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that launched Foghorn earlier this year. Foghorn is developing cancer drugs meant to regulate and control gene expression.