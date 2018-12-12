Mark Cuban-Backed Facial Recognition Startup Suspect Tech Gets $810K

Facial Recognition Startup Suspect Technologies Raises $810K
Brian Dowling

December 12th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Amid warnings over potential dangers of facial recognition, Jacob Sniff is still bullish on the technology.

His Cambridge, MA-based facial recognition software startup Suspect Technologies has closed on an $810,000 funding round co-led by billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and Santa Monica, CA-based venture firm Chaac Ventures.

Up until now, Suspect Technologies has sold its automatic facial-redaction software to makers of police body cameras, and cops use it to blur or block faces in the videos. The company, founded in 2015 by Sniff and his MIT research partner Srikanth Parupati, is set to roll out the next version of its software that will identify specific suspects from compiled surveillance video footage—and help police manage the long hours of video from investigations or body cameras.

Suspect Technologies is also working to pilot a real-time service next year by monitoring public surveillance video feeds with its facial recognition software and cross-referencing it all against a public safety watch list, Sniff says. He explained the plans but declined to identify the law enforcement client.

“We have an agency early adopter, his conception is he’s going to have 10 facial recognition cameras in town: one in the police station lobby, some at the Greyhound bus locations, city hall, even the public pool area,” Sniff says. “He’s going to be scanning people’s faces against a small public watch list.”

Facial recognition technology has met headwinds in recent weeks, with it being the subject of grave warnings and calls for regulation based on privacy concerns. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) president and chief legal officer Brad Smith said in a blog post last week that governments need to start regulating facial recognition.

“We don’t believe that the world will be best served by a commercial race to the bottom, with tech companies forced to choose between social responsibility and market success,” Smith said. “We believe that the only way to protect against this race to the bottom is to build a floor of responsibility that supports healthy market competition. And a solid floor requires that we ensure that this technology, and the organizations that develop and use it, are governed by the rule of law.”

A New York University research center, the AI Now Institute, said in an annual report this week that facial recognition technologies “need stringent regulation to protect the public interest.”

Aware of the recent spotlight on facial recognition tools, Sniff says Suspect Technologies takes privacy and security seriously. But he predicts that eventually the public will get used to having their faces scanned by law enforcement, advertisers, and technology companies; he cites Apple, Delta, and Hertz as already commercializing the technology.

“There is going to be a point in time when the privacy concerns die,” Sniff says. “It’s weird to think about it now, but it’s happening—and it’s happening rapidly.”

Suspect Technologies’ next-generation product will let police detectives investigating a crime quickly convert file types from the mess of varied video codes that each surveillance camera manufacturer records in. It will help police go frame-by-frame through video to zero in on the best shot of a suspect. It will let police tag people of interest in hours of video streams and render video much faster when needed to export for trials or releasing to the public, the company says.

The hope is to make managing video—whether from a police-worn body camera or a private surveillance camera—easier for police. Many departments now, including a large agency in the Cambridge area, can’t isolate specific frames from a video, Sniff says. Instead, officers rewind and try (over and over) to land on the best frame by pausing the video.

“The term they use is ‘killing themselves on video,’” Sniff says. “I hear that over and over again. Always ‘killing themselves.’”

Suspect Technologies now has six employees, four working full-time. Sniff says he hopes to have all six at full time within the next three months and add another four in the first half of 2019. He says Suspect’s software is being used by a couple hundred law enforcement agencies. After rolling out the company’s next product, Sniff says, his aim is to raise a larger funding round next year.

Cuban first invested in Suspect Technologies in 2016 after Sniff contacted him out of the blue with an e-mail. The technology was soon added to the locker room of Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks to identify when players arrived for a game.

Competitors like Encino, CA-based FaceFirst and Israeli company Face Six have also targeted the law enforcement market, with some also expanding to retail, university, and hospital settings for their facial recognition systems. Chinese companies such as SenseTime and Megvii are also strong in the field.

Brian Dowling is a Senior Editor at Xconomy, based in Boston. You can reach him at bdowling [at] xconomy.com. Follow @be_d

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Brian Dowling

    Brian Dowling

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.