Alcohol-Delivery App Drizly Doubles VC Haul with $34M Funding Round

Alcohol-Delivery App Drizly Doubles VC Haul with $34M Funding Round
Brian Dowling

December 11th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Booze delivery app Drizly has raised $34.6 million in a new funding round, according to regulatory filings, nearly doubling the total venture capital the company has taken in since its 2012 founding.

The Boston-based company—which operates an online marketplace for beer, wine, and liquor that’s delivered to customers’ doors—closed its last funding in February 2017 with a $2 million boost from Polaris Partners, tacking the sum onto a $15 million Series B funding round announced in 2016.

Drizly did not immediately return a request for comment on the new investment, which was detailed in a document filed with the SEC Tuesday.

The alcohol-delivery niche has its share of startup and big-company operators. Businesses like Thirstie, HipBar—an India-based startup within liquor giant Diageo (NYSE: DEO)—and Minibar have set up similar on-demand platforms, while Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has started delivering booze in some markets.

In July, Drizly acquired alcohol e-commerce startup and competitor Buttery, noting that its backend technology and employees would be fully integrated into Drizly. At the time, Drizly said it operated in more than 100 North American markets and had raised $35 million from investors to date.

Drizly sells alcohol through a mobile app, and it partners with liquor stores, who hire drivers and process the transactions themselves. Drizly charges the stores a monthly fee for the service.

In late 2016, then-CEO Nick Rellas predicted Drizly could reach profitability by the middle of 2017, according to a conversation with Xconomy. Rellas’s cousin, Cory, was named chief executive in August.

Brian Dowling is a Senior Editor at Xconomy, based in Boston. You can reach him at bdowling [at] xconomy.com. Follow @be_d

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Brian Dowling

    Brian Dowling

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.