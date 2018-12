Xconomy Boston —

Dennis Kim has joined Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) as the Cambridge, MA, biotech’s chief medical officer. Kim’s experience includes posts at Ipsen, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Sesen was originally founded as Eleven Biotherapeutics. The company’s most advanced drug candidate, VB4-845, is in late-stage studies testing it as a treatment for bladder cancer.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy