GSK’s Katharine Knobil Joins Kaleido Bio as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Katharine Knobil has been appointed chief medical officer and head of research and development of Kaleido Biosciences. Knobil joins Lexington, MA-based Kaleido from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) where she had increasing roles of responsibility in the past 20 years, most recently as the company’s chief medical officer. Kaleido, which was founded by venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, is developing microbiome therapies for a number of diseases.