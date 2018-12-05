EXOME

Sylvia Wulf to Succeed Ronald Stotish as AquaBounty CEO

Frank Vinluan

December 5th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) has appointed Sylvia Wulf to serve as CEO. She is joining the Maynard, MA, aquaculture company from US Foods (NYSE: USFD), where she is a senior vice president. Her experience also includes posts at Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) and Sara Lee Corporation. Wulf will start her new role at AquaBounty on Jan. 1, succeeding Ronald Stotish, who will remain with the company as an executive director with responsibilities in research and regulatory affairs. AquaBounty received FDA approval in 2015 for its salmon, which is genetically engineered to reach market weight faster. The company plans to produce its salmon at an Indiana fish farm it acquired last year.

