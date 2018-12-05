Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Caroline Loew Named Glympse Bio CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Caroline Loew has been appointed president and CEO of Glympse Bio. Loew comes to the Cambridge, MA, company from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where she was most recently vice president and head of R&D strategy and planning. Her experience also include positions at Merck (NYSE: MRK) and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a drug industry trade group. Glympse has developed nanotechnology sensors that it says can detect diseases at their earliest stages. In October, Glympse raised $22 million in Series A funding for clinical trials testing its sensors as a way of detecting the fatty liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.