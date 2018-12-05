EXOME

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Caroline Loew Named Glympse Bio CEO

December 5th, 2018

Caroline Loew has been appointed president and CEO of Glympse Bio. Loew comes to the Cambridge, MA, company from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where she was most recently vice president and head of R&D strategy and planning. Her experience also include positions at Merck (NYSE: MRK) and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a drug industry trade group. Glympse has developed nanotechnology sensors that it says can detect diseases at their earliest stages. In October, Glympse raised $22 million in Series A funding for clinical trials testing its sensors as a way of detecting the fatty liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

