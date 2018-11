Takeda’s David Kerstein Joins Anchiano as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

David Kerstein has joined Anchiano Therapeutics as the company’s chief medical officer. Kerstein comes to Anchiano from Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: TKPYY), where he was senior medical director of oncology clinical research. Anchiano, which splits its operations between Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel, develops cancer drugs. The company’s most advanced compound, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in a Phase 2 study testing it as a treatment for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.