ImmunoGen CFO David Johnston Resigns, Will Depart at End of Year

Xconomy Boston —

David Johnston, CFO of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) since 2013, has resigned effective immediately, the Waltham, MA-based company announced Monday. In a securities filing, ImmunoGen said Johnston he will remain an employee through the end of the year and then will serve as a paid consultant for up to 12 months. While ImmunoGen searches for Johnston’s successor, president and CEO Mark Enyedy will handle CFO responsibilities on an interim basis, including investor relations.

ImmunoGen develops a type of cancer drug called an antibody-drug conjugate and it has drug-development alliances with a number of partners including Jazz Pharmacuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: TKPYY). The company’s own lead drug candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in clinical trials testing as a standalone treatment for ovarian cancer and as part of combination therapies for the disease.