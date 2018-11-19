X·CON 2018: Photos From Three Innovation Days in November

Gregory T. Huang

November 19th, 2018

Say hello to the biggest trends and players in technology and business.

Investor Esther Dyson chats with Xconomy's Bob Buderi.

Three days, three innovation venues. Here's the dinner at Cafe ArtScience.

Diane Hessan of C Space and Mohamad Ali of Carbonite see the humor in even the toughest problems.

IBM's Sophie Vandebroek asks all the right questions.

On opening night, Harvard's David Edwards gives us a taste of the future of food.

Cafe ArtScience dinner menu. Veddy nice.

I'm not really a salad person, but sometimes wish I were.

Michael Farid of Spyce fields questions about his restaurant, which has a robotic kitchen.

Now that's what I'm talking about. Non-robotic bar at Cafe ArtScience.

Meats and cheese weren't half bad, either.

Let the networking begin!

Attendees came from as far away as Paris and St. Louis.

Lael Odhner from RightHand Robotics enjoys the dinner and discussion.

Attendees, speakers, and organizers mingle at the bar.

Can you believe that Pinot Gris outsold this Cotes du Rhone?

The good folks from WeWork making the rounds.

Huge thanks to our event sponsors, hosts, and partner!

Day 2: The Institute of Contemporary Art.

Reed Sturtevant from The Engine (left) introduces his "hard tech" startup CEO panel.

Eveline Buchatskiy and Clement Cazalot discuss the changing face of innovation and investing.

Our audience was engaged and interactive throughout. Lots of questions and comments.

MIT Media Lab's Sandy Pentland shows what kinds of things you can predict by analyzing communication patterns.

Google's Fernanda Viegas is one with her data.

Ari Glantz from NEVCA led a discussion on where tech policy is heading, with Diane Hessan and Mohamad Ali.

SoftBank Robotics' Miriam Bilac chats with an attendee at the ICA.

Plenty of time for networking and building relationships, as always.

Shimon Elkabetz from ClimaCell talks startup strategy in weather forecasting.

No time for breakfast, the first session is starting!

Emilia Javorsky from Sundaily talks about what space exploration can teach us about augmenting health.

Left to right: LearnLaunch's Eileen Rudden, Carbonite's Mohamad Ali, and edX's Nina Huntemann discuss the future of education.

Our audience was invited to participate fully in the discussion.

Had to rein in this panel of big thinkers (left to right): Emilia Javorsky, Sophie Vandebroek, and Michael Schrage discussing the future of human augmentation.

Dude, that is some seriously contemporary art behind you.

Nabiha Saklayen from Cellino Biotech discusses laser tools for gene editing.

Providence Ventures' Cyril Philip (at left) moderated a discussion on the future of healthcare with (left to right) Lose It's Charles Teague, Flare Capital Partners' Michael Greeley, and Joseph Frassica of Philips.

More audience questions, please!

Christopher Savoie from Zapata Computing talks about industry applications for quantum computing.

Who knew there was a dazzling skyline behind that auditorium screen?

Esther Dyson discusses different types of addiction as root causes of societal problems.

Juan Enriquez of Excel Venture Management points out that we make an average of 200+ food/drink decisions per day.

Here's one of those decisions. I know which one you'll choose.

Who knew the ICA became a disco at night? And who uses the word "disco" anymore?

By day, a pleasant networking spot. There's art too, if you want to take a gallery tour.

Speakers and guests unwind at our reception.

The day's topics brought about discussions on cybersecurity, policy, and more.

From left to right: Sandy Pentland, Ken Morse, Juan Enriquez, Laura Morse, and Joe Caruso.

We hope lots of fruitful connections were made over the course of the day.

We certainly kept the bartenders and servers busy!

Can you believe Election Day is tomorrow?

Day 3 at Google. That's SoftBank's NAO robot, designed to communicate with retail customers.

A.I. rising in business (right to left): Glasswing Ventures' Rudina Seseri leads a chat with Talla's Rob May and inrupt's John Bruce.

IBM's Sophie Vandebroek makes a point about how big companies can innovate.

Can I just say, Google's coffee is always quite good.

RightHand's Lael Odhner demos his robotic pick and place system for e-commerce fulfillment.

Robotics people always find each other.

That art is definitely not contemporary.

More questions from the audience. Don't let those speakers off easy!

Endeavor Robotics' Sean Bielat shows us robots used by the military and first responders.

Endeavor Robotics' FirstLook robot is designed to be tossed into dangerous areas as a probe.

Cybereason's Yonatan Striem-Amit says A.I. could help the talent shortage in cybersecurity.

Plenty of time for networking at Google, too.

The empire strikes back (right to left): G20's Michael Troiano chats with IBM's Sophie Vandebroek and Dell EMC's Matt Baker about big-company strategy in the face of new trends in A.I. and cloud.

Bob Brennan, formerly of Veracode and Iron Mountain, is all smiles.

McAfee's Michael Leland gives us a look at what 2019 has in store for cybersecurity.

John Bruce (left) and Rob May talk about how to manage data for security, privacy, and analytics.

Circle's Naeem Ishaq (right) chats crypto and finance with Xconomy's Jeff Engel.

Matt Baker does a mean Darth Vader impression, but his opinion of cryptocurrencies is even scarier.

Huge thanks to our spectacular speakers and audience for making this event a success!

Speakers and attendees had a blast - that was one of our big goals.

That's all folks! See you next year.

Xconomy Boston — 

On November 4-6, Xconomy organized a meeting of the minds—an elite gathering of leaders in technology, business, healthcare, education, and energy—to discuss and demonstrate the key trends in their fields, heading into next year.

Our expert speakers and attendees at X·CON 2018 tackled everything from the impact of artificial intelligence on enterprises to the emerging cybersecurity threats on the horizon; from data science as applied to healthcare to the ethics of genetic testing and modification; from strategies to mitigate climate change to questions around what our kids should be studying in school to prepare for the next decade.

You can enjoy some pictures from the event above, courtesy of Keith Patankar of Patankar Photography & Design (thanks Keith!).

Huge thanks to our sponsors, WeWork, Greater Houston Partnership, and Providence Ventures, for making this event possible. Thanks also to our event partner, Culture Shift Labs, and to our hosts—Cafe ArtScience, the ICA, and Google.

See you all next time!

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Editor in chief. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

