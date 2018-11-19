November 19th, 2018
Diane Hessan of C Space and Mohamad Ali of Carbonite see the humor in even the toughest problems.
Michael Farid of Spyce fields questions about his restaurant, which has a robotic kitchen.
Eveline Buchatskiy and Clement Cazalot discuss the changing face of innovation and investing.
MIT Media Lab's Sandy Pentland shows what kinds of things you can predict by analyzing communication patterns.
Ari Glantz from NEVCA led a discussion on where tech policy is heading, with Diane Hessan and Mohamad Ali.
Emilia Javorsky from Sundaily talks about what space exploration can teach us about augmenting health.
Left to right: LearnLaunch's Eileen Rudden, Carbonite's Mohamad Ali, and edX's Nina Huntemann discuss the future of education.
Had to rein in this panel of big thinkers (left to right): Emilia Javorsky, Sophie Vandebroek, and Michael Schrage discussing the future of human augmentation.
Providence Ventures' Cyril Philip (at left) moderated a discussion on the future of healthcare with (left to right) Lose It's Charles Teague, Flare Capital Partners' Michael Greeley, and Joseph Frassica of Philips.
Christopher Savoie from Zapata Computing talks about industry applications for quantum computing.
Juan Enriquez of Excel Venture Management points out that we make an average of 200+ food/drink decisions per day.
From left to right: Sandy Pentland, Ken Morse, Juan Enriquez, Laura Morse, and Joe Caruso.
Day 3 at Google. That's SoftBank's NAO robot, designed to communicate with retail customers.
A.I. rising in business (right to left): Glasswing Ventures' Rudina Seseri leads a chat with Talla's Rob May and inrupt's John Bruce.
RightHand's Lael Odhner demos his robotic pick and place system for e-commerce fulfillment.
Endeavor Robotics' FirstLook robot is designed to be tossed into dangerous areas as a probe.
Cybereason's Yonatan Striem-Amit says A.I. could help the talent shortage in cybersecurity.
The empire strikes back (right to left): G20's Michael Troiano chats with IBM's Sophie Vandebroek and Dell EMC's Matt Baker about big-company strategy in the face of new trends in A.I. and cloud.
John Bruce (left) and Rob May talk about how to manage data for security, privacy, and analytics.
Matt Baker does a mean Darth Vader impression, but his opinion of cryptocurrencies is even scarier.
On November 4-6, Xconomy organized a meeting of the minds—an elite gathering of leaders in technology, business, healthcare, education, and energy—to discuss and demonstrate the key trends in their fields, heading into next year.
Our expert speakers and attendees at X·CON 2018 tackled everything from the impact of artificial intelligence on enterprises to the emerging cybersecurity threats on the horizon; from data science as applied to healthcare to the ethics of genetic testing and modification; from strategies to mitigate climate change to questions around what our kids should be studying in school to prepare for the next decade.
You can enjoy some pictures from the event above, courtesy of Keith Patankar of Patankar Photography & Design (thanks Keith!).
Huge thanks to our sponsors, WeWork, Greater Houston Partnership, and Providence Ventures, for making this event possible. Thanks also to our event partner, Culture Shift Labs, and to our hosts—Cafe ArtScience, the ICA, and Google.
See you all next time!
Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Editor in chief. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang
