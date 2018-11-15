EXOME

Sigilon Therapeutics Names Deya Corzo Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

November 15th, 2018

Deya Corzo has been appointed chief medical officer of Sigilon Therapeutics. Corzo comes to the Cambridge, MA, drug developer from women’s health company Sojuournix, where she was senior vice president of R&D and chief medical officer. Her experience also includes posts at uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). Sigilon has developed a way to encapsulate a cell therapy, protecting it from the immune system. Last year, the company raised $23 million to fund tests of its technology in humans.

