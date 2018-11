Jnana Therapeutics Appoints Joanne Kotz to Chief Executive Post

Xconomy Boston —

Joanne Kotz has been named CEO of Jnana Therapeutics. Kotz, a co-founder of Jnana, had been president of the company since last December, when it raised $50 million in Series A financing. Jnana is researching drugs that target solute carrier transporters, proteins that move substances across cellular membranes.