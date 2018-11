Xconomy Boston —

Vojislav Vukovic has joined Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) to serve as the Watertown, MA, company’s chief medical officer. He succeeds Manual Aivado, who was promoted to CEO in September. Vukovic was most recently chief medical officer of Taiho Oncology. Aileron is testing its lead drug candidate, ALRN-6924, in multiple clinical trials as a treatment for various cancers.

