Intellia’s Adel Nada Joins Casebia as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Casebia Therapeutics has appointed Adel Nada to serve as its chief medical officer. He comes to Cambridge, MA-based Casebia from Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), where he was vice president and head of clinical development. Formed in 2016, Casebia is a joint venture between Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) that is using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing to develop treatments for genetic disorders.