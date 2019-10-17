Join Xconomy for a unique Boston biotech event at the Broad Institute in Kendall Square featuring open conversations on current trends and developments, and inspiration to spark your business' growth. Three groups of innovators will have the opportunity to present their candid stories about life in the life sciences and the wisdom they've gained, ideas they’ve pursued, their latest advances, and hardships they’ve faced.

Who should attend: founders, senior executives, and investors at biotech startups and mid-size companies; pharma executives in R&D, corporate development, and partnerships; entrepreneurial scientists; academic administrators and tech transfer leaders; students; biotech service providers, marketers, and media.